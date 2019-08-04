Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Share Price Rose While Cutler Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $552,945

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 4,559 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Parke Bancorp: Highly Valued But Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Split And Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – PR Newswire” published on April 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Announces Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 2,799 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Fulton Bank & Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,751 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Strs Ohio invested in 4,500 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 14,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Com holds 10,000 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.3% or 160,419 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 38,073 shares. Pinnacle holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 50,421 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 122,650 shares. Ameritas Inv invested in 0% or 552 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,141 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 62,448 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 2,811 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $16,702 activity. DALTON DANIEL J had sold 2,130 shares worth $41,535 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,323 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 1.95M shares. Greenwood Capital Ltd Co holds 1.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 28,883 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mcdaniel Terry And has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bragg Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 47,146 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,525 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc has 0.55% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,310 shares. Jacobs & Com Ca invested in 1.61% or 49,380 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management stated it has 22,298 shares. Moreover, Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp stated it has 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.47% or 5,507 shares. Truepoint, Ohio-based fund reported 2,055 shares. Sandhill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,735 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.