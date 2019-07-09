Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Holding Lifted by Cutler Capital Management Llc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Sanders Capital Raised Stake by $82.65 Million

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 626,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, up from 11.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 27,205 shares traded or 28.18% up from the average. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

