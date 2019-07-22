Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

This is a contrast between Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.97 N/A 2.40 8.89 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 5.13 N/A 2.19 16.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Parke Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp. Norwood Financial Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Parke Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Parke Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Norwood Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Parke Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Parke Bancorp Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Norwood Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 0.25 beta which makes it 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.6% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares and 18% of Norwood Financial Corp. shares. About 11.4% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Norwood Financial Corp. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. -4.01% -3.71% 1.43% 7.9% 4.16% 13.81% Norwood Financial Corp. 7.2% 8.6% 14.28% -5.49% 16.06% 5.97%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Norwood Financial Corp.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.