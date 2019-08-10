Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.25 N/A 2.52 9.52 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.17 N/A 1.33 13.12

In table 1 we can see Parke Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Horizon Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Parke Bancorp Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Parke Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Parke Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Parke Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.95 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.9% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares and 49.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares. Parke Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.3%. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Parke Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.