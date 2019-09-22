Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.50 N/A 2.52 9.52 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.82 N/A 1.36 19.20

In table 1 we can see Parke Bancorp Inc. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Parke Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Parke Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Parke Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.34 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Parke Bancorp Inc. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 59.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.3% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Parke Bancorp Inc. beats HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.