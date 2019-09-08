Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.30 N/A 2.52 9.52 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.91 N/A 1.96 11.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Parke Bancorp Inc. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Parke Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Parke Bancorp Inc. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.64 beta means Parke Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Parke Bancorp Inc. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 53.1%. 11.3% are Parke Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Parke Bancorp Inc. beats Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.