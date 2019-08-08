Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.25 N/A 2.52 9.52 CNB Financial Corporation 27 3.11 N/A 2.21 12.79

Table 1 demonstrates Parke Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CNB Financial Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Parke Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Parke Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than CNB Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Parke Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7% CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Parke Bancorp Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CNB Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Parke Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

CNB Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $31 average target price and a 17.16% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.8% of CNB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of CNB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08% CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than CNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Parke Bancorp Inc. beats CNB Financial Corporation.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.