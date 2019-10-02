Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Trades at $21.68 After Triangle; TOURMALINE OIL ORDINARY SHARES CA (TRMLF) Shorts Up By 20.37%

TOURMALINE OIL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had an increase of 20.37% in short interest. TRMLF’s SI was 1.54M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 20.37% from 1.28 million shares previously. With 40,200 avg volume, 38 days are for TOURMALINE OIL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)’s short sellers to cover TRMLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 12,800 shares traded. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) formed triangle with $21.03 target or 3.00% below today’s $21.68 share price. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) has $233.52 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 6,704 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.28, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Parke Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 121.09% more from 3.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 144,000 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 15,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Geode Mgmt Ltd has 104,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Essex Management Limited stated it has 39,061 shares. Cutler Ltd Liability invested in 220,865 shares or 2.14% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Dorsey Wright & Associates accumulated 0% or 452 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $16,702 activity. On Monday, July 29 PANTILIONE VITO S bought $16,702 worth of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) or 700 shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The firm has interests in the properties located in Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas. It has a 11.77 P/E ratio.

