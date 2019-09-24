Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) At $22.65 Forms Top; Wunderlich Securities Has Decreased By $745,688 Its B. Riley Wealth Management (CAT) Position

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) formed multiple top with $23.56 target or 4.00% above today’s $22.65 share price. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) has $243.96M valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 30,753 shares traded or 82.41% up from the average. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (CAT) stake by 65.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 5,483 shares as B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 2,860 shares with $390,000 value, down from 8,343 last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now has $72.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 2.83M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (VUG) stake by 12,574 shares to 165,289 valued at $27.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. stake by 8,499 shares and now owns 18,202 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (MNA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 260,320 shares. 20,650 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. Heritage Investors Mngmt reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Intact Investment Mngmt holds 0.18% or 37,400 shares. First Financial Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,795 shares. Country Trust Bancorporation has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Fin National Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Colony Group Ltd Llc holds 0.29% or 66,988 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Communications invested in 87,081 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,630 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.34% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,920 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -2.27% below currents $128.42 stock price. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Thursday, August 8. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $13000 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, June 21.

