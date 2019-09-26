Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) At $22.54 Forms Top; Park Ohio Holdings (PKOH) Sentiment Is 1.92

Park Ohio Holdings Corp (PKOH) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 50 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 26 trimmed and sold stakes in Park Ohio Holdings Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 6.72 million shares, up from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Park Ohio Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 20 Increased: 36 New Position: 14.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) formed multiple top with $24.12 target or 7.00% above today’s $22.54 share price. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) has $242.78 million valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 6,888 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $16,702 activity. PANTILIONE VITO S bought 700 shares worth $16,702.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.28, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold Parke Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 121.09% more from 3.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd owns 48,962 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Rbf Cap Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Cutler Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm reported 6,987 shares. Lsv Asset reported 55,944 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 144,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 0% or 20,955 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 19,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd holds 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) or 1,592 shares. Martingale Asset L P invested in 26,449 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns stated it has 215,950 shares.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $392.38 million. The companyÂ’s Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 8.2 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 13,913 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) has declined 14.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.55-Adj EPS $3.75; 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – MAINTAINING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE AT $3.55 – $3.75 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD NAMES EDWARD F. CRAWFORD PRESIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25-26; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 86c; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q EPS 78c; 27/04/2018 – ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 4Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 82C; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 Rev Up 8%-10% Vs. Prior Year; 05/03/2018 ParkOhio Achieves Revenue and Earnings Expectations in 2017

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. for 56,060 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 25,965 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 1.17% invested in the company for 696,084 shares. The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0.71% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 215,431 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $803,761 activity.