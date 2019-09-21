Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.50 N/A 2.52 9.52 Republic First Bancorp Inc. 5 2.72 N/A 0.12 35.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Parke Bancorp Inc. and Republic First Bancorp Inc. Republic First Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Parke Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Republic First Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Parke Bancorp Inc. and Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7% Republic First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Parke Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Republic First Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares and 59.8% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.3% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08% Republic First Bancorp Inc. -5.84% -12.3% -13.35% -26.52% -44.05% -27.14%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Republic First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Parke Bancorp Inc. beats Republic First Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.