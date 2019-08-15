Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.18 N/A 2.52 9.52 MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.52 N/A 0.38 28.75

Table 1 demonstrates Parke Bancorp Inc. and MBT Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MBT Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Parke Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than MBT Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7% MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Parke Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.64 beta. From a competition point of view, MBT Financial Corp. has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of Parke Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of MBT Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.3% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of MBT Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08% MBT Financial Corp. 1.6% 4.05% 9.22% 6.42% -4.18% 15.91%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MBT Financial Corp.

Summary

Parke Bancorp Inc. beats MBT Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.