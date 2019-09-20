Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Parke Bancorp Inc. has 35.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Parke Bancorp Inc. has 11.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Parke Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.50% 1.70% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Parke Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. N/A 22 9.52 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Parke Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Parke Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The competitors have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Parke Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Parke Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Parke Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Parke Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.