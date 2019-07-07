Park West Asset Management Upped Its Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $46.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holder Roumell Asset Management Increased Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 794,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 73,630 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 488.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.26M, up from 594,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 1.14M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Com Brokerage Inc owns 0.01% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 18,827 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 12,446 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 84,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 2.10M shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 2,250 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 20,282 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 51,071 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). California Employees Retirement System has 56,941 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,600 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 61,600 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 9,242 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Com has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (Call) by 1.56M shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $775,634 activity. 1,841 shares valued at $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. Shares for $130,824 were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L. Shares for $23,640 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David.

