Park West Asset Management Trimmed Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Position by $1.24 Million; Share Price Declined; Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $1.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 127,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, up from 112,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 584,370 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jack Reed: Reed-Kennedy Statement on SEC Charging Former Equifax Executive with Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: Reminder $EFX said:The Special Committee’s report, which is attached, concludes that “none of the four executives; 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 309,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 169,790 shares traded or 136.41% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow closes more than 300 points higher as China tamps down fears of trade-war escalation – MarketWatch” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aired by Ifeng.com, The â€œSuper Tongueâ€ Show Spurs Chinese Millennials to Fall For Eloquence – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phoenix New Media: Special Dividend, Strong Asset Value, Strong Brand, And Weak Profitability – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS) by 1.15 million shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $36.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 168,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares to 327,364 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 92,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,628 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).