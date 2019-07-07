Park West Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) as Stock Value Rose; Yhb Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 48,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, down from 373,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 727,925 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 24/05/2018 – Live Nation Looks To Bring More International Talent To Japan With Appointment Of Seasoned Talent Buyer James Smith; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,811 shares as the company's stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,019 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 18,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.51M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $81.72M for 44.65 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.55 million shares to 6.04 million shares, valued at $55.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 265,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,000 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.