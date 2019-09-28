Park West Asset Management Stake in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Lowered by $42.16 Million as Market Value Rose; Yacktman Asset Management LP Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut by $6.12 Million as Stock Price Declined

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 3.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.43 million, down from 6.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 3.97M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 44,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651.24 million, down from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 17,600 shares or 4% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry owns 176,995 shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.32% stake. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca invested 1.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btr Mngmt has invested 1.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 1.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pioneer Trust Bancorp N A Or reported 42,070 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Co L L C has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hikari Limited holds 313,610 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Cardinal Cap Inc has invested 1.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Utah Retirement Sys reported 1.34% stake. Haverford Financial Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,214 shares. Chilton Management Lc invested in 1.16% or 96,719 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14.70M shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Internationsl Ltd by 1.45M shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 26,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40M for 27.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl invested in 0% or 85,497 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 141,412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 91,647 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited stated it has 44,904 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 422,146 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 154,644 shares. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 130,575 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 110,128 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co holds 1,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Verition Fund Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,983 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 34,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 45,978 shares. State Street invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).