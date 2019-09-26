Park West Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Fortinet (FTNT) by $32.99 Million as Market Value Declined; Danaher (DHR) Holder Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Decreased Its Position by $1.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 205,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.66M, down from 218,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 812,213 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 184.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 434,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 669,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.47 million, up from 235,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 241,117 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 650,321 shares to 645,421 shares, valued at $76.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Optimizerx Corp by 450,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,754 shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98 million for 30.90 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

