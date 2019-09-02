Park West Asset Management Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Has Lowered by $6.39 Million; Gemmer Asset Management Has Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 59,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.14 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 601,547 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 2.61% or 69,911 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 2.96M shares. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 137,170 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,485 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 32,311 shares. Dock Street Asset owns 1,766 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.94% or 1.49M shares. 4.14 million are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.98% or 17,312 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.14% or 7,680 shares. 44,430 were reported by Bollard Group Inc Ltd Co. Arbor Investment Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 4,585 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 85,847 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc owns 77,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/26: (PRTA) (CAL) (JNJ) Higher (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 6,793 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8 shares. Ftb Inc holds 0.01% or 603 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.14% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 294,177 shares. 19,357 were accumulated by Foster And Motley. 23,276 were accumulated by 12Th Street Asset Management Limited Com. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 59,277 shares stake. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 3,357 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 4,000 shares. Citigroup accumulated 65,877 shares. Victory Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 81,735 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,551 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 0.09% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 36,257 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexstar Media +3% as Stephens’ new best idea – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.