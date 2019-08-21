Park West Asset Management Position in Brinks Co (BCO) Raised by $11.09 Million as Stock Price Rose; Baytex Energy (BTE) Market Valuation Declined While Spark Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 147,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 576,290 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.46M, up from 428,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 203,888 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 515,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 281,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477,000, down from 796,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $738.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 1.48M shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Incorporated owns 304,702 shares. Quantitative Invest Llc reported 12,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,708 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0% or 15,220 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.03% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Td Asset reported 51,135 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Kj Harrison Prtnrs reported 1.24% stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 9,804 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 4,454 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,838 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Numerixs Inv Technologies stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Prudential Financial Inc has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $946,420 activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider Pertz Douglas A bought $729,250.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 105,845 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 59,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 22,578 shares to 55,100 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 129,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Hldg C.