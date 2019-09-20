Park West Asset Management Position in Blucora (BCOR) Has Cut by $7.59 Million as Share Price Declined; Park Avenue Securities Lifted Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Price Declined

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 6,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 49,649 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 43,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 12.92 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 84.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 253,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The hedge fund held 46,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.66M market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 567,728 shares traded or 46.36% up from the average. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Net $38.7M-Net $45M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.79 TO $0.92; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR); 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29

More notable recent Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Blucora Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:BCOR – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Blucora (BCOR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Blucora Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:BCOR – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Blucora To Unify Wealth Management Divisions as Avantax – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 186,615 shares to 971,662 shares, valued at $43.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Analysts await Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Blucora, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -139.24% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 23,048 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $44.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,142 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “If Cisco breaks this level, it’ll be on a fast track to the December lows, analyst warns – CNBC” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.