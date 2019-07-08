Park West Asset Management Lowered Stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $8.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Has Cut by $833,595

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 7,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,404 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 37,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 379,632 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 147,149 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.20 million for 17.66 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 1.03M shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $117.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 168,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gildan The Price Leader In Fashion Basics, Says Bullish BofA – Benzinga” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 125.92 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.