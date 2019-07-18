Park West Asset Management Lowered Its Echostar (SATS) Holding by $9.54 Million as Shares Declined; Chemical Bank Increases Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM)

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 2,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,777 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 13,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 2.41 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc analyzed 264,953 shares as the company's stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 785,047 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 132,387 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 sales for $26.67 million activity. $1.62M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 12. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $17,051. $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 22. On Tuesday, January 22 Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 362 shares. Harris Parker also sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 490 shares were sold by Robbins Cynthia G., worth $73,082 on Tuesday, January 22.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 32,370 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $52.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,924 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv owns 365,160 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation holds 0.33% or 253,313 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt holds 0.04% or 159,017 shares. Gradient Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,690 shares. Andra Ap holds 18,800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 137,325 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tctc Limited Liability Corp reported 11,465 shares stake. Webster Comml Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,034 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 2,014 shares. Pnc Services Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 170,029 shares. Amer National Ins Tx reported 0.53% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership has 450,000 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.31% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 139,578 shares. Caprock Grp has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53 million for 103.30 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 200,000 shares to 956,500 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 23,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Playags Inc.