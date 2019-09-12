Park West Asset Management Lowered Its B&G Foods (Put) (BGS) Position by $10.00 Million; Amerco (UHAL) Share Value Rose While Indaba Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $828,576

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (BGS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.80M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 854,832 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS)

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 65,526 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.81 million, down from 67,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $375.59. About 21,959 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 3.55M shares to 7.62 million shares, valued at $67.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svmk Inc by 1.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $35.20M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.03M for 10.34 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

