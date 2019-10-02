Park West Asset Management Lowered Blucora (BCOR) Stake by $7.59 Million; Valuation Declined; As B2gold (BTG) Share Price Rose, Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Lifted Its Stake by $4.22 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 260,911 shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 84.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 253,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The hedge fund held 46,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 5,893 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR); 20/04/2018 – Fazir Ali Joins TaxAct as Head of Product; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BLUCORA, INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. 97C

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 434,076 shares to 669,958 shares, valued at $51.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 341,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Analysts await Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Blucora, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -139.24% negative EPS growth.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 50,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 170,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).