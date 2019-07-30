Park West Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by $13.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Muzinich & Company Has Increased Holding in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) by $355,300

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 973,107 shares traded or 10.50% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.76M, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 4.28 million shares traded or 21.04% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 250,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,805 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Enphase Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Is Up 32.6% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Solar’s EPC Solar Project in Vietnam Comes Online – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SunPower Corp (SPWR) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Electron Cap Prns Limited Liability Company reported 4.66M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 133 shares. Redmond Asset Management Lc reported 93,307 shares. Eam Ltd Liability Corporation owns 327,415 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Inv Mngmt Incorporated Ma has invested 0.13% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). C M Bidwell & Associate has 0.06% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc holds 52,684 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 65,491 shares. Sei Invests owns 75,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Friess Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 728,746 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 6,624 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 11,202 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 486,818 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Lp.