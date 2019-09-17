Park West Asset Management Increases Stake in Lkq (LKQ); Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Stock Price Rose While Cipher Capital LP Decreased Position by $570,976

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 570,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.56 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 1.80 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 17,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The hedge fund held 53,249 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 71,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 223,624 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 45,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 111,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 346,227 shares. S&Co has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Capstone Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,045 shares. 12,790 are owned by Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.47% or 552,537 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 592,975 shares. Andra Ap invested in 156,300 shares. Ftb has 1,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 19,567 shares. 14,623 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.42% stake. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 14,857 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 332,237 shares to 510,770 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 18,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,221 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $21.99 million for 37.88 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

