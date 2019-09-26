Park West Asset Management Increases Holding in Boingo Wireless (WIFI); As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined, Wespac Advisors Decreased Holding by $3.57 Million

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 87.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 76,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,229 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 87,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 3.36 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 99.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 341,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 685,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.32 million, up from 344,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 62,351 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 912,522 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 325,347 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Rice Hall James & Assoc invested in 1.42M shares or 0.85% of the stock. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 2,320 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 117,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 884,628 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0% or 253,443 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0% or 14,689 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 102,099 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 3.50M shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 111,968 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 253,082 shares to 46,918 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 463,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 936,088 shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 4.73M shares. Hm Payson And invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Regal reported 51,183 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd holds 64,299 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Reaves W H & Co owns 8,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 21.04 million shares. Alley Ltd Co has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Principal Finance Gp Inc reported 2.79M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 608,314 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 51,118 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 1% stake. 6,269 were reported by Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,259 shares to 13,943 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 37,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.