Park West Asset Management Increased Holding in Enphase Energy (ENPH) as Market Value Rose; Meditor Group LTD Decreased Holding in Exelixis (EXEL) as Shares Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 6.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.76 million, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 3.99 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25 million, down from 15.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 1.52M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Net $115.9M; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA IN PACT TO DEVELOP ANTIBODY CANCER TREATMENT; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bogle Investment Adds Pure Storage, Exits Exelixis: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Exelixis at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Bodiez Launches Limited-Edition Summer 2018 Capsule Collection

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 30,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 50,265 are held by Mackenzie Corporation. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 18,973 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cap Management Corporation Va invested in 1.7% or 259,395 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 20,642 shares. Shine Advisory Serv reported 493 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 15,565 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Lc. Fmr Lc holds 0.06% or 20.64 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 79,938 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 814,080 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Metropolitan Life New York holds 4,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.02% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 296,828 shares. Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 200 shares.

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelixis, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy Exelixis (EXEL) in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enphase Energy surges 17% as Q1 beats; issues upside Q2 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Enphase Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ENPH) 10% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Altria, Apple, BP, EA, Enphase, FireEye, Gilead, Mastercard, P&G, 2U and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sunrun’s (RUN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase Energy Is Headed To Mars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.