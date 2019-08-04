Park West Asset Management Increased Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stake by $13.98 Million; Stock Rose; Accredited Investors Upped Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $565,008 as Stock Price Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 6.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.76M, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 6.39M shares traded or 66.01% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $496.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 27,512 shares to 313,448 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 290,752 shares to 820,509 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.