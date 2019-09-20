Park West Asset Management Increased By $722,106 Its Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Position; National Presto Industries Has 1.02 Sentiment

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) stake by 1.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 17,193 shares as Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI)’s stock rose 10.42%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 1.50M shares with $64.00M value, up from 1.48M last quarter. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc now has $800.00 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 25,839 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI)

National Presto Industries Inc (NPK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 58 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 57 sold and trimmed positions in National Presto Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 4.86 million shares, up from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding National Presto Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 38 Increased: 39 New Position: 19.

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $625.15 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. It has a 17.95 P/E ratio. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; deep fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; kitchen gadgets; and timers.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.37. About 55,435 shares traded. National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) has declined 20.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NPK News: 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC – THE AWARD IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER RECENT SUBCONTRACTS REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/04/2018 DJ National Presto Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPK); 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES SAYS ON APRIL 19, UNIT RECEIVED A SUBCONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF WARHEAD FOR SMALL DIAMETER BOMB PROGRAM – SEC FILING

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 7.52% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. for 83,991 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 9,012 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 0.27% invested in the company for 65,794 shares. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.19% in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,437 shares.

