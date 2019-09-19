Park West Asset Management Increased Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake by $10.92 Million; Share Value Declined; Seizert Capital Partners Position in Ebay Com (EBAY) Has Increased by $1.58 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.69M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 101,855 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 40,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 736,729 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.10 million, up from 696,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 449,377 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Fdx Inc has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 42 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 4,758 shares. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 0.69% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 141,789 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 1.57M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc stated it has 8,535 shares. Paloma Prtn Communication holds 0.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 37,416 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company owns 689,397 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 4,599 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0.17% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). The Illinois-based Dsc Advsrs Lp has invested 1.39% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,489 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,391 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $72.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfenex Inc (NYSEMKT:PFNX) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,132 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1.67 million shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Co invested in 126,094 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank has invested 0.94% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Fincl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited reported 34,282 shares. State Bank holds 21,052 shares. Mrj Cap invested in 2.67% or 117,175 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Balyasny Asset Mngmt owns 209,011 shares. Private Trust Na reported 11,722 shares. Boston holds 0.52% or 9.89 million shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 11,171 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.5% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 193,865 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 1.03 million shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 9,620 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17,593 shares to 117,657 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd Com (NYSE:AGO) by 465,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,430 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.