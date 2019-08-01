Park West Asset Management Holds Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY); As Meredith (MDP) Market Value Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Decreased by $8.20 Million Its Position

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 265,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.83M, up from 659,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 1.30M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 149,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 676,300 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.37 million, down from 825,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 86,105 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 13/03/2018 – ABC And PEOPLE Team Up For A Second Two-Night Television Event On The Royal Family; 23/05/2018 – Southern Living Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2018 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival; 04/05/2018 – MediaPost: 150 Possible Buyers Line Up For Meredith Titles; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Previously Announced the Elimination of Approximately 600 Positions; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports lllustrated titles; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ANNOUNCED HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PART OF ITS PLAN TO REALIZE BETWEEN $400 TO $500 MLN OF COST SYNERGIES FROM TIME INC; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – DOUG OLSON WILL EXPAND PORTFOLIO OVERSIGHT TO INCLUDE BROADER MIX OF LIFESTYLE, FOOD AND LUXURY BRANDS; 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money; 03/04/2018 – Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADVERTISING AND CIRCULATION PERFORMANCE OF TIME INC PROPERTIES

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 309,904 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 588,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lorber David A has invested 2.92% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Zacks Invest Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 31,559 were accumulated by Cap Fund. Prudential Plc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.11 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 44,386 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 20,145 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Anchor Bolt Capital LP holds 8.27% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Boston holds 294,593 shares. Counselors has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc holds 91,203 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Art Limited Liability Corporation reported 38,521 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 87,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Moore holds 0.13% or 9,893 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.96M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 21,260 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 76,287 shares stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 195 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 2,511 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Barclays Plc stated it has 12,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William & Communications Il has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 109,246 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 53,871 shares. Edmp has invested 1.85% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 50,023 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 752,931 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).