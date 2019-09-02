Park West Asset Management Holds Position in Berry Global Group (BERY); Opus Investment Management Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $488,000 as Share Value Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 265,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.83 million, up from 659,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 582,454 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 290,752 shares to 820,509 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc (Call) by 1.56 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG).

