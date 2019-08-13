Park West Asset Management Holding in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Lowered by $2.26 Million as Market Value Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted Stake

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 262.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 215,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 297,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54 million, up from 82,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 2.74M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 52,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.02M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 20,781 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c

Analysts await Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. MCRI’s profit will be $10.81M for 19.00 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 530,924 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playags Inc by 181,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 495 shares in its portfolio. 8,030 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Incorporated has 4,679 shares. Whittier stated it has 54,734 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Dorsey Wright & holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers has invested 0.05% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 18,519 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 4,574 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc holds 31,873 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 1,447 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 23,221 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) or 3,798 shares. New York-based American International Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,390 were reported by Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.06% or 4.55 million shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.14% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Coldstream Cap Management Inc holds 0.2% or 51,461 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 15,259 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fil reported 2.33 million shares. Amer Natl Insur Co Tx invested in 93,855 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 661,527 shares or 3.91% of their US portfolio. Nbw Cap Ltd Co has 0.27% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Girard Ptnrs holds 23,109 shares. Baskin Fincl holds 168,595 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.04M shares. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 480,700 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 74,023 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 78,200 shares to 74,378 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 27,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,647 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).