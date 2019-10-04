Park West Asset Management Holding in B&G Foods (Put) (BGS) Decreased by $10.00 Million as Stock Declined; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Position by $373,107

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (BGS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.80M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 532,027 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 22,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, down from 25,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 199,717 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP – DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70/SHARE PAYABLE JUNE 29; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE ABOUT $180 MLN, OF WHICH ABOUT TWO-THIRDS IS PLANNED FOR TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE FEB. TRANSFERS FROM MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $4.8B; 10/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP APRIL PRELIM AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Will Consolidate Tampa Operations Center Into 2 Other Sites; 08/03/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: T. Rowe Price replaces Teddy Sagi as the largest Playtech shareholder -; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net Reflects Impact of the Firm Adopting New Acctg Guidance on Jan. 1

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $34.65M for 8.30 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svmk Inc by 1.70 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $33.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 45,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $466.72M for 13.82 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,368 shares to 76,163 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

