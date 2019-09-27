Park West Asset Management Has Upped By $32.99 Million Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Boosted Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 184.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 434,076 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 669,958 shares with $51.47M value, up from 235,882 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 1.09 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Estee Lauder Companies (EL) stake by 90.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd acquired 2,300 shares as Estee Lauder Companies (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 4,835 shares with $885,000 value, up from 2,535 last quarter. Estee Lauder Companies now has $70.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 826,470 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%

Among 4 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.20’s average target is 13.11% above currents $76.21 stock price. Fortinet had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of FTNT in report on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $95 target.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) stake by 111,556 shares to 3.19 million valued at $31.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced R1 Rcm Inc stake by 488,638 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was reduced too.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. 2.00M The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $392.00 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of stock or 27,830 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.08 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Company holds 0.03% or 7,598 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.21 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 636 shares. First Personal Services accumulated 3,974 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Lateef Investment Lp holds 1.68% or 73,735 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 1.82% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 40,906 shares. Randolph Co reported 3.04% stake. 96 were reported by Earnest Limited Co. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc L P, a Texas-based fund reported 232,210 shares. 7,389 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital Llc. Acropolis Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,982 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 17,874 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 0.13% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 900 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,955 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.