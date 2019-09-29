Park West Asset Management Has Upped Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Position By $5.18 Million; Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Sentiment Is 1.15

Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.59, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 77 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 67 cut down and sold their positions in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 36.48 million shares, down from 38.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Meridian Bioscience Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 30.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) stake by 1577.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 323,731 shares as Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS)’s stock rose 11.00%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 344,255 shares with $5.84 million value, up from 20,524 last quarter. Biolife Solutions Inc now has $322.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 217,060 shares traded or 16.04% up from the average. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions 4Q Rev $3.13M; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities

Analysts await Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 55.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.2 per share. VIVO’s profit will be $3.85 million for 26.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $405.12 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 15.81 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,386 activity.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for 1.19 million shares. Verity Asset Management Inc. owns 27,338 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Capital Management Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 3.60 million shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 108,884 shares.

