Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed By $3.32 Million Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position; Playags (AGS) Shorts Raised By 88.86%

Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) had an increase of 88.86% in short interest. AGS’s SI was 1.19M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 88.86% from 629,000 shares previously. With 319,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s short sellers to cover AGS’s short positions. The SI to Playags Inc’s float is 4.41%. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 112,221 shares traded. PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) has declined 32.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AGS News: 03/05/2018 – PLAYAGS INC AGS.N – EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $126 AND $131 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PLAYAGS OFFERING PRICES AT $21.50/SHR; 17/04/2018 – AGS will Continue to Prove it’s “Obsessed with the Game™” at NIGA 2018; 08/05/2018 – PlayAGS Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PlayAGS 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 14/03/2018 – PLAYAGS INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $124 MLN – $130 MLN IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – AGS SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA $124M TO $130M, UP 16-22%; 03/05/2018 – PLAYAGS INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.30; 14/03/2018 PLAYAGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.37; 03/05/2018 – PlayAGS Expect 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $126M to $131M

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 14.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 235,882 shares with $19.81M value, down from 275,882 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.32B valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $77.88. About 1.20 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines , and other services and products for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $348.40 million. It operates in three divisions: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. It currently has negative earnings. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.83’s average target is 11.49% above currents $77.88 stock price. Fortinet had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of FTNT in report on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.