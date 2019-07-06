Park West Asset Management Has Raised Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake; Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Covered By 2 Bulls

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 600,000 shares with $27.32 million value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 6.27 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas

Among 2 analysts covering Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Brookline Capital Markets. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. See Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Brookline Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Limited reported 840 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Corp owns 12,591 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.54% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fund Mgmt Sa reported 42,547 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Dsc Lp reported 5,347 shares. Grisanti Management Ltd holds 1.22% or 43,973 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 51,461 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt invested in 7,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson holds 0.15% or 5,361 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Liability owns 51,600 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Tompkins owns 49 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability owns 116,350 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 24 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. 100,000 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares with value of $4.30M were bought by NOLAN PETER J.

Among 13 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 19. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, January 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Viking Therapeutics Inc stake by 100,000 shares to 1.57M valued at $15.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stitch Fix Inc (Call) stake by 1.56M shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Quanterix Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd has 3,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.15% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 58,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council accumulated 0% or 37,200 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 50,309 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 129,400 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors reported 23,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 240,761 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 115,665 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 530,782 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa reported 36,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 129,928 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 312,635 shares. Moreover, Farallon Lc has 0.16% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 4.20 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 575,495 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 34.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 02/05/2018 – Summary Judgment Granted Upholding the Validity of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.3% Position in Progenics; 14/03/2018 – Progenics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131); 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $506.16 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.