Park West Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Lkq (LKQ) as Shares Declined; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trimmed Its Holding by $793,362

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 570,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.56M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 1.91M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 79.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 17,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 4,425 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 21,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69B market cap company. It closed at $52.78 lastly. It is down 33.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $223.82M for 9.70 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Mngmt Ltd Com owns 47,373 shares. 4,425 were reported by First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Service. Meeder Asset accumulated 13,545 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,044 shares. Valley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 2.56 million shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Company reported 23,735 shares. Foster & Motley reported 10,493 shares. 4,632 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins Co. Mariner Lc accumulated 4,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 181,742 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,585 shares. Clark Management Group accumulated 0.27% or 271,759 shares. Invesco holds 2.34 million shares. Lpl Financial Llc reported 17,652 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $217.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,496 shares to 23,920 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 116,121 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $32.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR) by 42,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,182 shares, and cut its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis holds 166,292 shares. Allstate Corp holds 70,313 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 483,212 shares stake. M&T Bancorporation has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 24,391 shares. 349,543 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Pnc Fincl Serv reported 30,143 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 700 shares. Legacy Private accumulated 0.18% or 58,650 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 549,767 shares. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.23% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 105,994 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 503,924 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 16,969 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 14,623 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason Incorporated has invested 0.79% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).