Park West Asset Management Has Lifted Its Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Raised Position

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 6,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 190,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05 million, up from 184,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 418.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.18 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.47. About 155,292 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.36 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 17,218 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Cetera Ltd Llc stated it has 3,350 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 8,304 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Art Advsrs Limited holds 0.08% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 13,608 shares. 1,911 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prns Inc. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,155 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 1,495 shares. Bessemer, New Jersey-based fund reported 300 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 34,484 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 52,566 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $65.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,805 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,936 shares to 263,368 shares, valued at $29.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,955 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 3,718 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 94,239 shares. Jackson Square Partners Limited Com reported 6.60 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 68,610 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guardian Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 2,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dorsal Mngmt Ltd holds 450,000 shares. Mirae Asset Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 92,694 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Connors Investor owns 105,552 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 178,544 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,891 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 3,462 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.