Park West Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $700,000; Fabrinet Shs (FN) Stock Declined While Seizert Capital Partners Has Lifted by $807,560 Its Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.30 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31 million, up from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 467,678 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fabrinet Shs (FN) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 15,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 59,951 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 44,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 230,362 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 48,700 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,805 shares, and cut its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 494,272 shares to 45,137 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 3,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,249 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV).

