Park West Asset Management Has Increased Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $46.49 Million as Valuation Declined; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Market Valuation Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Decreased Its Position

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $168.91. About 207,231 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 488.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 3.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.26 million, up from 594,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 307,329 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares to 110,611 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Identifies Board of Directors for Cerence Inc., its Automotive Spin-Off; Arun Sarin, Former CEO of Vodafone, to be Appointed Chairman – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 290,752 shares to 820,509 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,805 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 341,525 shares. 22.66 million are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Serv Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). D E Shaw Co accumulated 581,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Llc has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 11,450 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 40,358 shares. Counselors stated it has 12,020 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 37,202 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 517,389 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl owns 2,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 20,881 shares. Natixis has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 114,644 shares. 119,404 were reported by Wade G W And. Westfield Mgmt Company Ltd Partnership invested in 1.47M shares or 0.19% of the stock.