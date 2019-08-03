Park West Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) as Stock Value Rose; New South Capital Management Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $7.29 Million; Market Value Rose

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 686,651 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.95 million, down from 713,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 48,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.65M, down from 373,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 707,046 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 4,698 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 5,450 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 15,861 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 12.20M shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa owns 230,430 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 346,732 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.01% or 7,990 shares. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 54,435 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura stated it has 55,600 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 4,900 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 22,847 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.91 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $59.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17M for 20.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.86 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares to 552,047 shares, valued at $75.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 44,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, North Mgmt Corporation has 0.21% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Connable Office Incorporated has 0.79% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 14,875 shares. Mgmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,915 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 594,070 shares. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,549 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Co reported 2.95% stake. Klingenstein Fields Ltd has invested 1.49% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 131,870 are held by Blair William And Company Il. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0.06% or 23,036 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Incorporated accumulated 0.51% or 29,370 shares. Canal Insur reported 10,900 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 1,890 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,950 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

