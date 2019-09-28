Park West Asset Management Has Cut Pfenex (PFNX) Holding by $1.20 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Increased Micron Technology (MU) Holding

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3387.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 84,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 87,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91M shares traded or 178.32% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR)

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfenex Inc (PFNX) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The hedge fund held 853,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfenex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 175,361 shares traded. Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) has risen 16.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PFNX News: 18/04/2018 – PFENEX TO GET $2.5M, TO GET ADDED PAYMENTS OF UP TO $22.5M; 15/03/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO MEET COMPANY’S ANTICIPATED CASH NEEDS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Fort; 15/03/2018 PFENEX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX & CHINA NT PHARMA ENTER IN DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE PACT; 22/05/2018 – Pfenex Announces Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Pfenex Announces Positive Top-Line PF708 Study Results in Osteoporosis Patients, On-Track for Submission of New Drug Applicatio; 14/05/2018 – PFENEX INC – NO IMBALANCES IN SEVERITY OR INCIDENCE OF ADVERSE EVENTS FROM PF708; 14/05/2018 – PFENEX REPORTS POSITIVE STUDY RESULTS IN OSTEOPOROSIS PATIENTS; 18/04/2018 – PFENEX INC – PFENEX MAY ALSO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET PRODUCT SALES

Analysts await Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 26.47% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Pfenex Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.

