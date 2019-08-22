Park West Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Lkq (LKQ) by $23.46 Million; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Shares Rose, Duncker Streett & Company Has Lowered by $579,600 Its Stake

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 9,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 37,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 122,621 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 37.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 838,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.86M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $26 lastly. It is down 19.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 595,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp stated it has 250,902 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Inc invested in 281 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 59,503 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability has 101,512 shares. Trust Communication Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 11,478 shares in its portfolio. Reinhart Ptnrs reported 934,191 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 39,835 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 15,241 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Villere St Denis J & Co Limited Co has 4.24% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Guinness Asset Ltd owns 675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 146,573 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 4,227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.40M are held by Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce holds 2.98 million shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.00 million for 10.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 100,000 shares to 3.30M shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 147,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 650 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 7 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.13% stake. Art Advsr Lc invested in 47,800 shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd accumulated 48,268 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 11,165 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.54M shares. 30,691 were reported by Carderock Cap Mngmt. Hsbc Public Lc invested in 99,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential reported 140,760 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.18% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 60,000 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc reported 330 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,505 shares to 22,181 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

