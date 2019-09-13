Park West Asset Management Has Boosted Its Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Position by $14.01 Million; Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) Holding Lifted by Bollard Group Llc

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 254,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.38M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 38,244 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY THE FDA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGRX); 04/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval For Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution In A 500ml Admixture; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 10/04/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EAGLE TO SHIP 500ML ADMIXTURE PRODUCT IMMEDIATELY; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 41,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 411,881 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, up from 370,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 653,176 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.50M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 202,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU).

More notable recent Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Increased Earnings Estimates Seen for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX): Can It Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Pharma up 3% on positive Ryanodex data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc S (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 11,951 shares to 338 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 36,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,707 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American: Plain Talk, Fuzzy Math – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline Delivers a Profit Gusher in Q1 – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.