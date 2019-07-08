Park West Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $700,000; Pacad Investment LTD Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 79.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 9,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 12,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1949.89. About 2.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.30 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31M, up from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 726,982 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium completed purchase of 49% Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium receives Groupe PSA Supplier Award in the â€œCorporate Social Responsibilityâ€ category – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium provides aluminium solutions for the new AUDI A6 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium expands R&D capabilities at Brunel University London – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2018.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 588,054 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $32.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 59,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.32 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund has invested 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,803 shares. Bailard has 4,810 shares. Crossvault Management Ltd owns 6,260 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 58,789 were reported by Artemis Llp. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Limited has 14,910 shares for 4.93% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 486 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). At Financial Bank accumulated 477 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd reported 17,363 shares stake. Summit Fincl Strategies accumulated 0.29% or 323 shares. Moreover, Mar Vista Invest Partners Ltd Liability Com has 3.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spinnaker Tru holds 814 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 21,500 shares to 27,900 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,100 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).