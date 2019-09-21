Park West Asset Management Decreased Stake in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) as Shares Declined; Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Lifted Bank Of America Npv Common Stock (BAC) Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 37.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 121,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The hedge fund held 206,052 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, down from 327,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 218,418 shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Npv Common Stock (BAC) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 14,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 188,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, up from 173,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 05/04/2018 – BofA European Investment Bank Co-Head Bob Elfring to Retire; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd Lvl1 Adr Rep 1 Zar0.25 Com Stk (NYSE:AU) by 20,000 shares to 26,733 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fagan Assocs Inc has 240,126 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 49,700 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Llc has 1.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkwood Ltd Liability reported 185,029 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Wright Ser holds 1.52% or 137,140 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Investment Lc has 11,856 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Frontier Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated reported 320,400 shares. Chemical Bancorporation holds 87,666 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. American Century Companies has 0.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Company owns 1.04M shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose Co reported 72,249 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division holds 78,426 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York-based Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 570,600 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $52.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 717,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.